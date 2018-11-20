There’s Still Time To Get A Free Turkey Before Thanksgiving

It may not feel this way when you go to the grocery store this week, but the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is actually down this year. The American Farm Bureau Federation says it's a whopping $.22 less than last year, thanks in part due to the fact that turkeys are cheaper. That doesn't mean you shouldn't try to get your own turkey for free.
If you've been putting off buying your bird until now — because who has that kind of space in their freezer? — some supermarkets are still offering free turkeys for anyone who's dropping cash on other goods at their stores. Before rushing out to score these deals, we've got a little warning about them: Turkeys go for an average of $1.36 a pound, or $21.71 for a 16 lb. bird, which is enough to feed 10-11 people. Don't go buying other really expensive groceries just to rack up a higher bill and save $20. Instead, see if you can gather some friends and shop together. Or find that mythical free space in your kitchen for your Thanksgiving meal and all of next week's food.
Here are the deals:
ACME
This chain offers a free Signature Farms, Jennie-O or Acme-brand to customers who purchase $100 or more through November 22 — the catch is you need a printed coupon from a week or two ago.
Albertson's
Spend $150 or more with a (free) rewards account here and get a free Signature Farms turkey of "any size."
Fareway
Carnivores, rejoice! Spend $50 at a Fareway meat counter, and they'll give you a free 10-15 lb Fareway turkey. If you're cooking for more people, you can get a bigger bird discounted accordingly.
Giant
If you earn 400 Gas Extra Rewards points by November 22, you can pick up a Grade A Giant brand frozen turkey of up to 20 lb.
Shoprite
You'll have to spend a little more at Shoprite — $300 by November 22 — for this freebie, but the good news is that if you're not in the market for a turkey, you could also get a lasagna, ham, chicken, or Tofurkey.
Weis
After earning 400 reward points at Weis Markets (by spending $400), you can get a free Weis Quality Frozen Turkey. If you've spent only $100, you can redeem those points for a discounted bird.
Winn Dixie
Procrastination pays sometimes. If you get a flu shot at participating Winn Dixie stores, they'll give you a free Honeysuckle Grade A frozen turkey. And also hopefully not get the flu.
