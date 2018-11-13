Whole Foods & Amazon Announce Turkey Discounts Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Putting together a full Thanksgiving dinner can be expensive. Sure, you can ask guests to pitch in and contribute a few dishes, but if you're hosting, you're likely in charge of the meal's main attraction, the turkey, which also happens to be the most expensive dish to make. This year, those who have taken on the task of cooking the Thanksgiving turkey can get their birds at a discount from Whole Foods. To get the savings, you have to be an Amazon Prime member.
Whole Foods and Amazon announced that select organic turkeys will be available for $3.49 per pound and select antibiotic-free turkeys will be $2.49 per pound at Whole Foods starting tomorrow, Wednesday, November 14. Amazon Prime members, however, will be able to get those select organic turkeys for $2.99 per pound and select antibiotic-free turkeys for $1.99 per pound. If you do the math, Prime members will pay 50 cents less per pound than non-Prime members, which can add up, especially if you've got a lot of mouths to feed this year.
This offer will run through November 22, however, you can only take advantage of the savings while supplies last. Given that this is the time of year when more people than usual are buying turkeys, you might want to go ahead and reserve your bird online as soon as possible.
If you're not yet an Amazon Prime member, you can still save on pre-Thanksgiving grocery shopping at Whole Foods. This year, customers who sign up for Prime at Amazon.com/PrimeSavings will get $20 off their next in-store purchase of $20 or more. They'll also be able to get Prime free for 30 days. It also happens to be ideal timing to get a free Prime trial, since the membership comes with certain Black Friday and Cyber Monday perks.
For those who haven't been trusted with Thanksgiving dinner's star dish and were instead relegated to sides, don't sweat it. You've got a lot less to worry about and you're not left out of the Whole Foods Thanksgiving discounts. In addition to deals on turkeys, starting tomorrow, Prime members will get other exclusive deals including 12-ounce bags of Organic Cranberries for $2.99 and 24-ounce cartons of Bonafide Frozen Beef Broths for $6.99. An additional 10 percent will be taken off hundreds of other sale items throughout the store. No matter which dishes you're responsible for this Thanksgiving, you should still be able to save a few bucks to put towards your holiday gift budget
