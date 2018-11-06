Do Amazon Prime Members Have Early Access To Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals?

The only thing better than getting all your holiday gift shopping done early is getting everything on sale. And if standing in line at 5:00 a.m. for Black Friday deals isn't your bag, taking advantage of Amazon's Cyber Monday mania is a slightly saner alternative.
If there was ever a time to get a Prime membership, it's the holiday season. First, there's free shipping. Then there's the access to all those great holiday classics on Amazon Prime Video. But maybe the best perk is early access to Amazon's Cyber Monday deals.
While there has yet to be an official announcement for this year, in 2017, Prime members could take advantage of the sales on the Sunday before Cyber Monday. Additionally, members got access to all Lightning Deals 30 minutes early.
Shopping can be even faster when you have voice-controlled device to help. If you have an Alexa-enabled device in your home, you can use it to help you shop. Just ask, "Alexa, what are your deals?" to start shopping. You can even make more specific requests such as, "Alexa, find the best headphones." Just remember, early access doesn't guarantee that you'll get everything you're shopping for, but the head start will definitely make it more likely.
Between that and Amazon announcing free shipping until Christmas, you are primed to spend December enjoying hot chocolate and watching Love, Actually for the millionth time, smug in the knowledge that you've taken care of all the friends and families on your list.
Advertisement