For those who would prefer to skip the lines and shop Black Friday-level deals from the comfort of their pajamas while eating leftover pie, fear not: Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 26, which means major deals and discounts are only a few clicks away. According to an Adobe Analytics study, Cyber Monday is the largest and fastest growing online shopping day of the year, with a projected $7.8 billion in total sales.
What's the difference between Cyber Monday and Black Friday?
According to Adobe, Black Friday is statistically the best day of Thanksgiving week to buy big electronics. So if you're looking for a new TV with specs in mind, your best bet might be the doorbuster in-person sales on November 23. But don't let that dissuade you from hunting for sales on your favorite sites come November 26 — Cyber Monday, the predominantly-online companion to Black Friday, will have plenty of deals as well, on clothing, travel, home goods, and more. Most retailers will continue their Black Friday sales through Cyber Monday as long as supplies last, with some introducing new special Monday-only deals.
Advertisement
What are the best Cyber Monday deals?
Sarah Hollenbeck, a shopping and retail expert at Blackfriday.com, says that the best items to buy on Cyber Monday are laptops, PCs, gaming bundles, and travel deals. Hollenbeck says that while Black Friday will offer more product-specific deals (the doorbusters you'll be hearing so much about from stores), Cyber Monday will be more about site-wide promo codes. Blackfriday.com predicts that this year's Cyber Monday deals will include retailers Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, Express, Gap and Old Navy offering 50% off; ASOS with 30% off; Kohl's at 20% off; and Target 15% off.
And let's not forget Amazon: Digitaltrends.com predicts that the mega retailer will offer Cyber Monday discounts on Echo devices, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and other smart home devices. Best Buy will likely have sales on laptops, tablets, and Google Home as well.
Cyber Monday tends to be a good time to spend on travel: Wyndam Destinations will be offering savings on stays at 19 of its resorts on November 26. And if you're looking for discounts on airfare, Skyscanner aggregates Cyber Monday deals from every airline.
Advertisement