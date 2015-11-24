Story from Food & Drinks

5-Ingredient, $5 Thanksgiving Sides

Elettra Wiedemann
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photography by Jackie Alpers.
Is it just me, or can contributing to a Thanksgiving dinner get unexpectedly expensive and complicated, really fast? Something you thought would be an easy ask, like stuffing, can turn into a whole day in the kitchen with way too many ingredients. But things don't have to be that hard. In fact, in my culinary book, simpler is better. Here are three totally creative, delicious recipes that cost just $5 and include just five ingredients.

More from Food & Drinks