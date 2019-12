The sensation of missing home that’s common amongst immigrants many decades after establishing themselves abroad isn’t lost on Tiziana, her mother Lidia, or any of her children — who were raised in the States but learned Italian before English. They never stray far from family, and luckily, connection in an era where technology reigns means that the gap (the Atlantic Ocean, that is) feels that much smaller. Tiziana happily embraces tools that bridge the divide like Portal from Facebook , a video calling device that can make it feel like you’re in the same room with loved ones even if you’re on the other side of the world.