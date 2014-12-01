Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Elizabeth Weinberg
Work & Money
The Life Advice Every "Girls" Fan (& Woman) Needs To Read
Neha Gandhi
Dec 1, 2014
Entertainment News
Aubrey Plaza On Sarcasm & Sex Scenes
Ali Hoffman
Aug 13, 2014
Music
Jena Malone Is The Rock Star You Think She Is
Chris Kaye
May 28, 2014
Celebrity Style
Tallulah Willis On Non-Cheesy Festival Style
When we say music fest, you immediately think paisley crop top, vintage cutoffs, feather earrings, and combat boots, don't you? Well, that's not the only
by
Ali Hoffman
Entertainment
Meet The Real-Deals Of NYC Fortune Telling
As New Yorkers, we tend to be hesitant, skeptical…maybe even suspicious. Why is that guy asking for my number? You actually DO have those sale shoes in
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted