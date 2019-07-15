Thank you, Amazon, for turning Prime Day into an event that other retailers have decided to celebrate too. Target has also determined that July 15 and 16 will be its online-only "Deal Days." To draw clicks away from the competition, the retailer is offering limited-time discounts of up to 50 percent off items in every category, including plenty of home products.
Like Amazon, Target's sale will reward those who keep returning to the site with newly announced deals. And also like those Prime Day deals, it's very easy to get sucked into buying things you don’t actually need or even want until you see they are on sale. Even the savviest shoppers among us can be fools when that bright red lettering that promises we're really saving money by buying extra throw pillows and a brand new cordless vac.
But don’t stay off the site entirely, because there really are good deals to be had here. If you're already in the market for some new dining room furniture or an area rug, for instance, you'll be in luck. The retailer is heavily discounting a few kitchen appliances, practical cookware, and some truly pretty dishes, too. And for those of you in the mood to enhance your home's decor, there are inexpensive accent pieces that you won't regret by the time they arrive on your doorstep.
We think the key to making these doorbuster sales work for you is to plan ahead. So we scoped out the goods for you and picked some of our favorites. (Our own shopping carts might be a little too full at the moment as a result. Oops.)
