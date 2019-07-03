With one year remaining until the Fourth of July once again aligns with our long weekend plans, we're currently stuck in an ongoing midweek conundrum: Do we celebrate the weeken after?! Attempting to tie together a multi-night trip for the untimely summer holiday feels like a scheduling gamble — one where the odds probably just won't fall in our favor.
Take the to-do out of any Fourth travels by opting for one of the simplified trip ideas we've outlined ahead, according to what kind of vacationer you are. No matter what your work schedule or location within the 50 states is, these six trips can be quickly planned and easily customized for a day-of star-spangled celebration (no PTO necessary). Whether it's a beach bum's drive to the closest shoreline bonfire, a foodie's subway ride to the local park picnic, or a thrill-seeker's state park hike, we have these solo to group celebration answers and more for making the most of the midweek holiday. And, once you've got your midweek plans locked down, you can start planning the perfect menu and firework-viewing plans.