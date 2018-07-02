Win The 4th Of July With These Last-Minute Desserts

America’s birthday is this weekend, and unless you meticulously plan this holiday every year like Taylor Swift does, that upcoming cookout might have snuck up on you. But don't worry; we've got you covered with some super-simple last-minute patriotic treats.
Our definition of an easy dessert means easy. Like really, really easy. So if reading the recipe feels like reading the Declaration of Independence, it’s not gonna happen.
Searching for an Instagram-worthy dessert that you can actually make last-minute? Look no further. Whether you’re headed to a neighborhood BBQ or hosting the family party yourself this year, we’ve rounded up 11 festive Pinterest recipes that are sure to be worthy of fireworks. And to make things even easier, you can order the rest of your party online.
Advertisement
Use store-bought Rice Krispie Treats. We won't tell.
Don't let these mini pies intimidate you. Pre-made pie crust, one egg, cherry pie filling. Done.
The jury's still out on whether or not fruit counts as dessert, but these skewers are so cute they just might make the cut.
No dessert says "summer" more than a s'more, but the traditional style pretty much requires you to end up covered in gooey marshmallow. This inside-out bark is way less sticky, but still packs all that classic flavor. (Building a campfire is not in the recipe.)
You had us at Oreo.
Make a fruit pizza way easier by using a sugar-cookie mix for the crust. Genius. Then, top it like that Ina Garten flag cake you know you’ve seen before.
These fruit trifles may look fancy-shmancy, but all you need is three ingredients. Cue applause.
Dip these ice cream cones at home; then, pick up some grocery-store ice cream on your way to the neighbor's.
Just add festive sprinkles.
No spoons required for this impressive finger food.
Just add a sprinkling of blueberries to this decadent (yet easy) layered cake recipe from our favorite Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond.
Advertisement
You've got this.
Related Video:
Advertisement