Anniversaries aren't only for celebrating couples. In fact, an anniversary celebration for one of the biggest breakups in history is fast approaching (and no, we aren't talking about Brangelina or Jelena). The Fourth of July marks the fateful summer day in 1776 when the U.S. officially broke up with Great Britain. But instead of mourning this famous ship's end, we unite nationwide to celebrate it with an out-of-office day full of parties, parades, fireworks, and lots of food.
Fully stock your star-spangled celebration with 12 essential items that can be ordered online for fast delivery right to your doorstep — because these days, everything from bulk cookout fare to festive tableware is easier than ever to acquire. Scroll on for simple ways to make this year's Fourth of July an affair to remember. After all, not all breakups are bad news (we're looking at you, Hiddleswift).