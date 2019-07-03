Here Are The Best Places To Watch The Fireworks In NYC This Fourth Of July

You've got your friends rounded up, your cutoffs on, your tote bag packed with snacks and adult beverages, and you brought your best patriotic game-face. Good job. Now, it's time to go watch the Fourth of July fireworks.
Where do you go for the best view in New York City, without being jostled by tourists or having your line of sight blocked by other peoples' Solo cups?
This year's Macy’s Fourth of July extravaganza will be happening on four barges stationed along the East River, clustered between Houston and East 41st Streets, according to Macy's fireworks guide. The show will start at 9:20 p.m. and last about 25 to 30 minutes. For a front-row seat to the display, you should head to Lower Manhattan, Dumbo, The South Street Seaport, or the Lower East Side.
But not all viewing spots are created equal. The "official" viewing points — in Lower Manhattan — are likely to get overcrowded and annoying to navigate.
For a guide to the best unofficial places to watch the pretty, colorful explosions, read on.