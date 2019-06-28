Everything You Need To Know About The Natural Wine Trend

With so many things falling under the "natural" umbrella it can be tricky for the consumer. "It sort of gets all mushed in together to the point where people can say 'natural' and maybe they mean organic and who knows what the customer is expecting," Beitchman explains. That's why it's important to develop a relationship with the wine vendor. "You want to make sure that you know the vendor so you can make sure that they have brought [the natural wine] in and cared for it in a proper way at lower temperatures so that it can stay as stable as possible," she says. "It's generally recommended that if you are interested in natural wines, you purchase them from local sources so they won't have traveled as far."