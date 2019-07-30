The Best Under $30 Natural Wines To Try, According To Wine Experts

According to Nora Hoefer, in-house wine concierge at Empathy Wines and certified sommelier, the natural wine movement has been popular in the New York City restaurant scene and sommelier community for some time. Now, however, it's hitting the mainstream. "Slowly but surely the interest in natural wine extended beyond the sommelier community and the words 'organic,' 'biodynamic,' and 'natural' were more frequently used by guests at the restaurants I was working at," she tells Refinery29.
With so many different terms used to describe a complex category of wine that has only recently gained popularity among those who don't consider themselves wine experts, purchasing natural wine can feel a bit intimidating. That's exactly why we asked actual wine experts for their help.
Ahead, you'll find 14 different natural wines that come highly recommended by five sommeliers, wine educators, and beverage directors. Each one was made with minimal artificial influence and is perfect for those looking to delve deeper into the natural wine trend and expand their palates but don't quite know where to start. The wines listed ahead are also all under $30, which is a good price point since natural wines tend to be more expensive than than their non-natural counterparts.
