19 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer

Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has only grown and now, there are so many different brands offering the very sippable beverage. Well-established beer, liquor, and seltzer companies have released their own versions of the drink and totally new companies whose sole focus is spike seltzer have popped up.
With so many options out there, drinkers will easily be able to find the hard seltzer that makes their lives a little more bubbly. Ahead, you'll see 19 different hard seltzer brands that are currently available. Take a look and begin planning a taste test that will keep you sipping all summer long.