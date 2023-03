8 Hard Seltzer Brands That Are Worth Lining Your Fridge With

Hard seltzer isn't exactly new. We first started seeing the cans of bubbly bevvies back in 2016, and since then, the drink trend has exploded. One of Nielsen's 2020 predictions for the alcoholic beverage category was that the number of players in the hard seltzer space would double, and sales growth for boozy seltzer continues to outperform other alcoholic beverages, accomplishing in a few years what it took craft beer over three decades to do, according to Forbes