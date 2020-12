Now, I'm not one for regularly waxing poetic about ready-to-drink alcohol, but in a year when everything was hard, giving myself permission to be giddy about a canned cocktail felt like a gift. And this excitement over alcohol has become a regular occurrence in many people's lives. Social psychologist Dr. Devon Price has seen this both in her research and in her own life — survey data has shown a 14% increase in overall alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. "Our research has shown that single people who live alone are more likely to drink more often and more regularly ," Dr. Price explains. "Anecdotally, I used to come home from work and have a glass of wine once or twice a week. Now, I finish work, I'm already home, so I might as well make myself a margarita."