Maybe I should be embarrassed that taking my first sip of Troop's Bourbon Smash was such a notable high point in my year, but this is 2020 so I'm distinctly not embarrassed. A small canned cocktail company based in California, Troop launched in October, in the middle of a pandemic, with a line of three full-strength high-quality canned cocktails. When I first tasted the Bourbon Smash (my personal favorite of the three, though there is also a gin drink and a rum mojito), I felt transported. I didn't feel stuck in my small Brooklyn apartment, I felt like I was inside of an actual restaurant with an actual mixologist making actual drinks. After eight months of being stuck inside (and unable to go to restaurants for health safety), I felt a giddiness I had all but forgotten about. Troop's Bourbon Smash made me remember a part of myself that I love — the social, goes-to-bars-and-tries-new-drinks part of me.