Summer Is Gone, But Canned Cocktails Are Here To Stay — Here Are 10 To Try

While canned cocktails might automatically conjure up images of long day drinking sessions on the beach or watching the sunset from your rooftop, summer isn't the only time of year these conveniently-packaged drinks can be enjoyed. Autumn is also an ideal season for drinking canned cocktails, especially ones whose flavors scream fall.
We've rounded up 10 different canned cocktails that are easy to chug all year round, but thanks to ingredients like red wine, bourdon, ginger, and coffee, are especially appropriate for autumnal consumption. Check them out ahead, and start cheersing to the fall season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.