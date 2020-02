We Tried Bud Light Hard Seltzer & Here’s What We Thought

Bud Light launching its very own hard seltzer will come as no surprise to those keeping an eye on alcohol trends . One of Nielsen's 2020 predictions for the alcoholic beverage category was that "the number of players in the hard seltzer space will double," and while growth rates for hard seltzer aren't expected to match those of last summer — which some (me) like to call the Great Seltzer Boom of 2019 — sales growth for boozy seltzer continues to significantly outperform that of other alcoholic beverages. So now that Bud Light Seltzer is here, just as the competition is really heating up, we had to know how it actually tastes, especially in comparison to other brands.