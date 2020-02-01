We Tried Bud Light Hard Seltzer & Here’s What We Thought

Bud Light's Black Cherry, which is my all-time favorite seltzer flavor, is exquisite as long as you drink it cold. It's bright and juicy, and of course, refreshing. Though I'm a Black Cherry stan, Bud Light's Strawberry seltzer actually had me questioning my flavor rankings. It was certainly the best strawberry hard seltzer I've had. Money Diaries editorial assistant Hannah Rimm agreed and pointed out that it tastes more like a cocktail made with strawberry juice than a hard seltzer. Hannah is also a big fan of Bud Light Seltzer because unlike many other seltzer brands, it doesn't contain hops, which she is allergic to. Mad props for no hops!