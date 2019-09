The Rosé Trend Might Be Over, But Pink Wine Is Far From Dead

In the five years since rosé become a dominant warm-weather force for the alcohol industry, other trends have come and gone, but a steadfast love for rosé is reflected in its sales. The Aperol spritz has been the trendy summer drink of choice for two summers in a row, and hard seltzer growth rates have been on the rise, according to Nielsen, but rosé sales continue to climb year over year. "In the first half of this year, rosé accounted for 9% of total wine sales, compared to 8% in 2018 and 7% in 2017," a representative for Drizly , one of the world's largest alcohol e-commerce sites, explains. Likewise, Michael Osborn, the founder of Wine.com , shared that rosé popularity is still on the rise for the San Francisco-based online wine retailer. "The U.S. was a little later than Europe in the adoption of dry-rosé, and so we're still likely to see high growth rates for years," he says. "In our trailing twelve months, through June 30, 2019, rosé is growing 25%." Doug Bell, global wine buyer for Whole Foods Market, also tells us that Whole Foods' rosé sales remain strong and there are no hints of it slowing down.