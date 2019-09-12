Last week, The New Yorker ran a piece entitled, "How The Orange-Wine Fad Became An Irresistible Assault On Pleasure." The point that writer Troy Patterson makes is that orange wines often offer more "challenging" flavors, which makes it a popular wine category among serious — and sometimes pretentious — foodies. Patterson writes that because of this, "orange wine will never be 'the new rosé,'" however that doesn't mean that those of us who jumped full-force into the rosé all day trend can't try out the drink.
In order to demystify orange wines, which are made with white grapes that are treated like red grapes in that their skins are left in the juice for some time during fermentation, we asked five sommeliers, wine educators, and beverage directors to recommend good bottles that cost under $30. As orange wines are typically produced naturally, they tend to have a higher price point, which contributes to their highfalutin status. But, these experts were still able to suggest bottles that are affordable for those looking to try out the wine trend for the first time.
Take a look ahead to find these under-$30 orange wine recommendations and see if you're a fan of their complex tastes.
