We Tried The Ugly Sweater Bud Light Hard Seltzer Pack & This Is What We Thought

This is the seltzer I did not want to even try. I've had mint hard seltzers before, and they can be super hit or miss. I was also extra skeptical because this one added a dark chocolate flavor to the mix, which felt risky in a seltzer. And I wasn't wrong. This seltzer literally tasted like a tootsie roll and a peppermint dissolved in water. And not in a great way. My fiancé put it plainly, "I don't know if it's the chemo, but I don't like this one." We decided this seltzer's flavor was reminiscent of the swish and spit that you do at the dentist, which isn't necessarily terrible but also isn't something that I wanted to sip throughout the night. I wish Bud Light had gone for a solid peppermint flavor because the true downfall of this seltzer was the fake chocolate taste.