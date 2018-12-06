Stylish Booze Gifts For The Most Spirited Hosts

If there's ever a time to help a friend up their amateur bartending games, it's during the holidays. This feast and family-filled season opens up a whole slew of entertaining opportunities to impress your hosts while reaping the benefits of their well-stocked apartment. While you can certainly turn to corner store corkscrews and Solo cups as accoutrements with your chosen bottle of spirits, accessories that double as stylish decor pieces take your guest offering into serious present zone.
Ahead we've lined up a unique mix of boozy buys that apartment bartending giftees will covet — whether an amateur sommelier in need of artful wine racks and stoppers, or a casual cocktail-crafter searching for swanky bar carts and serving trays. Scroll ahead to shop the finds that will take at-home mixologists from boring basics to elegant experts...With actual booze and a few fashion to beauty and decor finds included, too.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.