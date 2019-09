Stylish Booze Gifts For The Most Spirited Hosts

If there's ever a time to help a friend up their amateur bartending games, it's during the holidays. This feast and family-filled season opens up a whole slew of entertaining opportunities to impress your hosts while reaping the benefits of their well-stocked apartment. While you can certainly turn to corner store corkscrews and Solo cups as accoutrements with your chosen bottle of spirits, accessories that double as stylish decor pieces take your guest offering into serious present zone