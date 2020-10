6 Easy Ways You Can Make Thanksgiving More Eco-Friendly

When I picture my family's pre-COVID Thanksgiving gatherings from the past, my mind replays reels of unfinished plates spread across multiple tables, over-the-top autumnal decorations coating every surface, and the oven blasting at an unbearable heat two days prior to the actual feast. Thanksgiving can be overindulgent, to say the least — from the excess food preparations to lavish embellishments and the sheer amount of leftovers (aka food waste). But, before you think I'm coming for everyone's favorite holiday, there are ways to be more waste-conscious on Turkey Day. After scouring the internet for answers, plus taping an expert along the way, I unearthed eco-friendly (and not overpriced!) tips for a sustainable Thanksgiving.