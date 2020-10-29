6 Easy Ways You Can Make Thanksgiving More Eco-Friendly

The classic "Reduce, Reuse, & Recycle" slogan can be utilized on Thanksgiving, too — especially as sustainability and family matters are hitting closer to home these days. Ahead, read up on six easy hacks for how you can take this year's shopping, cooking, serving, and repurposing to new earth-happy levels. And, as a reminder: November 26 is about being grateful for all that surrounds us — and also remembering that all those delicious leftovers don’t have to go to waste.