Thanksgiving is once again upon us and with it comes all of the American customs that we participate in each year. You’ve probably experienced one of the following scenarios on the fourth Thursday of November yourself: waking up and turning on your TV (or using your parents’ cable login) to watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade, frantically scanning Pinterest looking for a sweet potato recipe that will satisfy your pals, drinking beer and trying to follow along as two teams face off for the Thanksgiving Day football game, and, of course, mulling about what you’re going to wear when you finally sit down to eat.
Everyone celebrates holidays differently — some families have traditions that they stick to year after year, while others treat each year differently never knowing where they may end up or what’s will be on the agenda. So, we’ve laid out six possible scenarios for how you’ll be spending your Turkey Day from touch football with the fam, to a romantic night in with your partner because great fashion and delicious food are two things worth being thankful for.
