26 New York City Restaurants That Are Still Taking Thanksgiving Reservations

2018 has been all about the unexpected, so why not keep that trend going on Thanksgiving? If you're looking to celebrate a little bit differently this year, skip the cramped gathering at your relative's house, ditch the traditional dishes, and instead opt for an exciting meal out.
Believe it or not, it's not too late to book a table at one of the many incredible New York City restaurants that are offering special prix fixe and a la carte Thanksgiving menus. Maybe you're looking a family-style dinner, vegetarian options, or a completely non-traditional meal. No matter how you're looking to celebrate this year, some NYC restaurants still have a seat for you.
While there are quite a few restaurants in the city that are still taking reservations for Thanksgiving, with the holiday only one week away, it would be smart to book your table as soon as possible. We asked Resy to pull a list of restaurants that have openings for next Thursday. Take a look ahead to see them, plus a few others, and then decide which spot might be the right fit for your unconventional feast.