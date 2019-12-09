Eco-Friendly Gifts For Your Most Eco-Conscious Friends

You know that one friend who's always looking for a new way to fight the climate crisis? She's the one that consistently remembers to bring a tote bag when you go shopping together, and she somehow convinced you to try meatless Mondays. That eco-conscious crusader is admirable, and she deserves some love this holiday season. But, how do you give a gift that doesn't contribute to the very problem she's been working so hard to tackle?
Tracking down items made by companies that employ sustainable practices or help lower the user's environmental impact and makes a good gift is time-consuming. That's why we curated a few ideas that check those boxes. Ahead, you'll find sustainable stocking stuffers and larger eco-friendly presents that are perfect for your planet-loving pal.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.