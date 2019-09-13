15 Cute Reusable Bags You’ll Actually Remember To Bring To The Grocery Store

With more cities and states enacting plastic bag bans, taxes, and fees and consumers becoming more eco-conscious, having a reusable bag handy for any impromptu grocery store run is now essential. That doesn't mean, however, that you can only use boring branded bags you bought in a panic at your supermarket check-out aisle. There are plenty of options that are both stylish and functional, for every type of shopper.
Ahead, you'll find reusable bags that will fit all the essentials on your grocery list and look cute while doing so. Whether you're a bulk buyer or someone who goes on daily grocery runs, there's a tote out there for you.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.