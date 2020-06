Hard Seltzer Is Here & It Wants To Be Your Drink Of The Summer

Hannah Rimm, who looks after the R29 US Money Diaries, is a self-confessed hard seltzer connoisseur. "Personally, hard seltzer is my favourite [alcoholic drink because] I’m allergic to beer and it’s the only replacement I’ve found that has as much variety."Olivia Harrison, lifestyle editor, echoes that hard seltzer is the ideal alternative to conventional choices like beer, wine and cider. Her theory on the popularity is that it's "light and refreshing, just like regular seltzer with a little lift of alcohol. The low ABV makes it absolutely perfect for summer day drinking even if you're not someone who would typically identify yourself as being 'sober curious'."Essentially, hard seltzers want to fit into the space where people want a little buzz but don’t want to go hard on the spirits, hops or grapes and are trying to make more conscious choices. Though it's always worth emphasising that claims about being "good for you" only work if you drink in moderation.As we move into a socially distant summer, with pub gardens on hold (maybe) and outdoor drinking limited to BYO, hard seltzer will inevitably be the beverage of choice for your lazy picnic or stroll along the river. As Lauren O'Neill wrote for Vice this week: " This is hard seltzer's summer. We're just living in it ."