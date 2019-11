Allow us to set a nightmarish scene that you're likely all too familiar with: You're over at a friend's house for a party, and you slip off to the bathroom . Once you're done doing whatever you needed to do, you flush and to your horror, the toilet doesn't seem up to the task. You try flushing again, and it gives an impotent groan, but nothing else happens. Or worse, it begins to fill with more water, but its contents go nowhere. The more filled the toilet bowl becomes, the more you, too, become filled with utter terror. So what do you do? Well, there are a few options.