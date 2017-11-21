We Tried These 4 Store-Bought Pie Crusts — & Here's The Flaky Winner

Pie season is in full swing. And while we attempt to calculate just how many flaky desserts will be baking in tandem come Thursday (pies on pies on pies), we also want to know which store-bought crust to use when our homemade plans go awry. Because when it comes to making last-minute holiday desserts, a little pre-made help can go a long way.
Store-bought pie crusts typically come ready to bake (usually in packs of two) in your grocery store's freezer section. All you have to do is purchase, fill, and bake it on the fly. But with a handful of brands out there from the popular to some lesser known organic options, it's difficult to discern from the packaging alone which crust reigns supreme. Plus, the crust that works for Grandma's apple may not hold up well for Ina Garten's pumpkin.
In order to figure out which store-bought crust tastes the most like grandma made it, we held a bake-off with five popular grocery store brands. Scroll ahead to see which crusts best stood up to judging based on form, flavor, and texture. That way, if you have a baking mishap or just want to make things a go a little faster on Turkey Day, you'll know exactly what to reach for in the freezer aisle.