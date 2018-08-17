Skip navigation!
Guide To Beer
Gluten Free
The Best-Tasting Gluten-Free Beers Available Now
by
Brianna Arps
More from Guide To Beer
New York
These Are The Best Biergartens In New York City
Alix Mann
Aug 17, 2018
Food News
Peeps-Flavored Beer Is Reportedly Being Released For Easter
Olivia Harrison
Mar 27, 2018
Food News
Take A Peek Inside Disneyland's Very First Brewery
Olivia Harrison
Jan 29, 2018
Food News
Unlike The Show, More
Game Of Thrones
Beer Is Being Rele...
Update: We may have to wait until 2019 for new episodes of HBO's Game of Thrones, but new Game Of Thrones-inspired beer is coming our way in just a few
by
Madison Medeiros
Food News
Taco Bell Beer Is Available For The First Time Tomorrow
You know how almost everything at Taco Bell kind of tastes the same? Don't get us wrong, it’s a nostalgic flavor that we seriously look forward to
by
Olivia Harrison
Work & Money
You Can Get Paid $12K To Travel & Drink Beer
Did you endure an unpaid internship that involved fetching coffee and taking the office dog out to "do its business"? Just me? For anyone looking for a
by
Christopher Luu
Food & Drinks
Oreo Beer Has Arrived & It Combines Two Of The World's Most Wonde...
A photo posted by THE VEIL BREWING CO. (@theveilbrewing) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:25pm PST One of the world's most perfect partnerships is Oreos and
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Sierra Nevada Recalls 8 Beer Varieties
Good thing the inauguration drinking game has reached its conclusion. Because today, Sierra Nevada has issued a voluntary recall of eight of its popular
by
Amelia Edelman
Food & Drinks
Trader Joe's Offers Wine & Beer Tastings
Let's be real, we've spent hours contemplating what we love most about Trader Joe's, and we know we're not the only ones. For super-fans, it's an
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
This Might Be The Most Epic Kiss Cam Moment We've Ever Seen
We've seen a lot of priceless kiss cam kisses in our time. There was that precious moment between David Beckham and his baby daughter, the President and
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Mexican Brewery Tricks Trump Supporters Into Funding A Fiesta
Donald Trump is finally doing some good south of the border. The Republican presidential candidate famously disdains Mexico, repeatedly insisting that he
by
Michael Hafford
Food & Drinks
Starbucks Introduces A New Drink That Combines Coffee & Beer
Right before our eyes, the baristas at Starbucks have turned into trendy mixologists. Grub Street reports that the coffee chain has introduced its first
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Drink Recipes
The Dessert Drink You'll Love All Fall
Pumpkin Beer Float October 11, 2016 Ingredients 1 bottle pumpkin beer 1 shot vanilla vodka 1 scoop vanilla ice
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
Over 3,000 People Venmoed This College Student Beer Money
At a Virginia Tech-Tennessee game broadcast on College GameDay, 23-year-old college student Sam Crowder held up a sign that read, "Hi Mom! Send beer
by
Suzannah Weiss
Food & Drinks
Get Ready For Pumpkin Spice Latte...Beer
If ordering a Pumpkin Spice Latte is a little too #basic for you, then you can disguise your love for the seasonal treat by cracking open Breckenridge
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Food & Drinks
This
Game Of Thrones
Character Got Their Own Beer
Game of Thrones fans, get ready to have a drink with Khal Drogo. The Dothraki warlord may have died at the end of the HBO show's seminal first season, but
by
Sara Murphy
Food & Drinks
103-Year-Old Woman Says Beer Is The Key To Living A Long Life
If you thought bacon was the key to living a long life, think again. A centenarian is sharing her secret to longevity, and this time it's a different,
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Watch This Granny Crush At Beer Pong At Her 100th Birthday Party
Beer pong is the party game of choice for college kids, but it can be pretty challenging. Not only does it take steadiness and hand-eye coordination,
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
How To Make Beer & Cheddar Dip
Beer & Cheddar Cheese Dip Beer, cheddar cheese, and pretzels — what more could you want? Yield: Serves 8-10 Ingredients 2 cups shredded
by
Jackie Alpers
Food & Drinks
Roomba Beer Pong Is Sweeping The Nation
If you’re planning to have a party this holiday weekend, consider investing in some Roombas. No, not for the after-party cleanup. The latest and
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Ben & Jerry Are Jumping Back Into The Beer Business
We got a major surprise from our favorite ice cream duo last year when they introduced Salted Carmel Brown Ale. Before that, we never dreamed we'd try ice
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Does The World Need A Beer Made Exclusively For Women?
For a long time, beer has not only been associated with masculinity, but a symbol of manhood. A group of buddies drinking beers while grilling in the
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Budweiser Has A Patriotic New Name
Budweiser, with the backdrop of probably the most insane election ever and the upcoming jingoism overload called “the Olympics,” is renaming its
by
Michael Hafford
Work & Money
Get Paid $12K To Drink Beer & Travel The World
Looking for a summer internship? Even if you’re no longer in college, you may be tempted to quit your job and climb a few rungs down the career ladder
by
Marshall Bright
Food & Drinks
This Granny Is A Total Beer Pong Champ
We associate grandmas with a lot of things, but beer pong just isn't one of them. That said, it looks like we need start thinking outside our
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
We Had No Idea THIS Was In Our Guinness
Guinness is changing its beer recipe for the first time in 256 years. But, before you freak out, it's actually probably for the best. Because as it
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
Beer-Ordering Tips Every 20-Something Should Know
Wine has a notoriously uppity reputation, what with the swirling, the sniffing, and the vague descriptions of tastes and colors. Beer, on the other hand,
by
Jessica Chou
Food & Drinks
Even People Who Hate Beer Will Love These
Everyone wants to be that cool person who knows the way around a beer list, but it takes a genuine interest and/or dedicated effort to get there. For the
by
Caroline Helper
New York
The Unexpected Items Starbucks Just Added To Its Menu
Can you imagine yourself stepping up to the counter of your local Starbucks and ordering a glass of pinot grigio alongside a bowl of truffle mac 'n'
by
Erin Cunningham
Food & Drinks
This Gadget Solves Summer's Warm Beer Problems
"The Pitch Pile" is a regular R29 column in which we share some of the quirkier items that come across our desks. We've all been that person who shows
by
Zoe Bain
