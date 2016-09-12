At a Virginia Tech-Tennessee game broadcast on College GameDay, 23-year-old college student Sam Crowder held up a sign that read, "Hi Mom! Send beer money."
It's not clear if she ever responded, but that's no matter, because thousands of strangers have heard his prayers, Vice reports.
On Monday morning, Venmo announced that Crowder had already received donations from more than 3,000 people.
More than 3,000 people have now paid our #mcm @SamC2270. Epic. #🐴⬆️ on #Venmo.— Venmo (@venmo) September 12, 2016
For its part, the company's given him $50.
Cheers to @SamC2270. We've ponied up $50 for the cause, next round's on us. Well played, sir. Well played. 🐴⬆️ pic.twitter.com/FEDR0lVuzG— Venmo (@venmo) September 10, 2016
We don't know what he's going to do with thousands of dollars worth of beer, but for now, he's spreading the love. He's created a T-shirt for others to request beer, because apparently, it's that simple.
Write in your own #Venmo account with this t-shirt & get your account flowin' too!https://t.co/xMrCVUkRHL pic.twitter.com/baQZnaN4PQ— Sam Crowder (@SamC2270) September 12, 2016
He also announced a contest for a new Venmo shout-out.
RT & follow to enter in the contest for next #Venmo shoutout !!— Sam Crowder (@SamC2270) September 10, 2016
Somehow, this all ties back to Harambe the Gorilla. His Twitter bio reads "#BeersOutForHarambe" and he tweeted, "I did it for Harambe."
We've reached out to Crowder and will let you know if we find out what on Earth he's talking about.
