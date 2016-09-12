Story from Food & Drinks

Over 3,000 People Venmoed This College Student Beer Money

Suzannah Weiss
At a Virginia Tech-Tennessee game broadcast on College GameDay, 23-year-old college student Sam Crowder held up a sign that read, "Hi Mom! Send beer money."

It's not clear if she ever responded, but that's no matter, because thousands of strangers have heard his prayers, Vice reports.

On Monday morning, Venmo announced that Crowder had already received donations from more than 3,000 people.
For its part, the company's given him $50.
We don't know what he's going to do with thousands of dollars worth of beer, but for now, he's spreading the love. He's created a T-shirt for others to request beer, because apparently, it's that simple.
He also announced a contest for a new Venmo shout-out.
Somehow, this all ties back to Harambe the Gorilla. His Twitter bio reads "#BeersOutForHarambe" and he tweeted, "I did it for Harambe."
We've reached out to Crowder and will let you know if we find out what on Earth he's talking about.
