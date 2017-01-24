Good thing the inauguration drinking game has reached its conclusion. Because today, Sierra Nevada has issued a voluntary recall of eight of its popular beer brands, The Washington Post reports. The recall is due to “a very limited number of bottles with a flaw that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, creating a risk for injury," according to a news release from the beer company, which is the third-largest craft brewery in the U.S. The beers to watch out for include Beer Camp Golden IPA, Hop Hunter IPA, Nooner pilsner, Otra Vez gose, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Torpedo Extra IPA and Tropical Torpedo (bottles only, packaged between December 5, 2016 and January 13, 2017) as well as fan favorite Sierra Nevada Pale Ale (bottled between December 5 and January 8). If you've acquired one of these bottles, Sierra Nevada asks you to visit http://sierranevada.com/qualitymatters for more information and to get a refund. No one has yet reported an injury due to one of these faulty bottles. In the company's release statement, supply chain officer Mike Bennet adds that the problem is believed to exist in one in 10,000 bottles. Still, better safe than sorry. Looks like you'll just have to find something else to haul to beer yoga this week.
