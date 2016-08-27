Game of Thrones fans, get ready to have a drink with Khal Drogo. The Dothraki warlord may have died at the end of the HBO show's seminal first season, but his inimitable likeness lives on in the form of Jason Momoa, the actor who played him. Momoa, who was recently seen enjoying a few pints in Ireland with GoT producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, has received his own pint of beer from the Guinness brewery in Dublin. Cheers to Khal and Daenerys shippers everywhere!
Momoa's new signature beer, called the Mano Brew, comes in a black bottle with a label that bears his signature. The actor couldn't be more excited. "Da MANO. Luckiest man on earth," a grinning Momoa wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of his namesake brew.
"I'm officially blown away," he captioned another.
Now, if only he could follow this up with a surprise cameo on GoT season 7, we would be officially blown away, too.
