103-Year-Old Woman Says Beer Is The Key To Living A Long Life

If you thought bacon was the key to living a long life, think again. A centenarian is sharing her secret to longevity, and this time it's a different, boozier item.
Mildred Bowers of Mount Pleasant, SC, will turn 103 at the end of this month. In anticipation of the big birthday, Millie, as she's known to friends, was interviewed by WCSC Live 5 News last week.
Millie still has a sharp mind and has outlived two husbands, which she attributes to genes. Aside from genetics, she has one other secret to living a long and happy life. Her advice? "Have a beer."
Unlike eating healthy and getting plenty of exercise, this is one key to longevity that we can really get excited about. Though Bowers now lives in an assisted living home, her nurses allow her to have a cold beer every afternoon at 4 p.m. If a beer a day will get us to snap selfies in our old age, we're definitely on board. (WCSC)
