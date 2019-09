Does The World Need A Beer Made Exclusively For Women?

For a long time, beer has not only been associated with masculinity, but a symbol of manhood. A group of buddies drinking beers while grilling in the backyard or shotgunnning cans before a football game are clichéd tropes of American pop culture. So it’s no surprise that the brewing industry and beer culture are spaces that largely exclude women. One female master brewer named Kristi McGuire is looking to change that. But, is she going about it the right way?McGuire founded her company, High Heel Brewing, this year, and starting in late June, its first two beers will be available throughout the state of Florida — and they're sure to provide a feminist dilemma for female beer-drinkers. On one hand, High Heel Brewing is one of very few women-run beer operations, and McGuire told USA Today that she doesn't believe in the stereotype that all women want "sweeter and lighter beers,” which seems encouraging. But, beyond the eye roll-inducing name of the company, the marketing and branding of the beer itself seems problematic. Take one of the beers being rolled out next month, “Slingback Perry Ale.” The froufrou name combined with its hot-pink and green packaging is enough to make you cringe. Even the brewery’s logo of a hops flower sitting atop a stiletto is aggressively feminized.