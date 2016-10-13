Starbucks Introduces A New Drink That Combines Coffee & Beer

Right before our eyes, the baristas at Starbucks have turned into trendy mixologists. Grub Street reports that the coffee chain has introduced its first ever "cocktail," now available nationwide.
The drink, called The Espresso Cloud™ IPA, is mix of espresso and beer, capitalizing on the best parts of coffee and giving it an alcoholic kick. Justin Burns-Beach, who works on the research and development team at Starbucks, came up with the idea when he was experimenting. First, he created a shakerato, which involves shaking espresso until it gets frothy. Then, he took the foam from that concoction, which is laced with orange and vanilla, and put it on top of an IPA to create the head.
"I didn't want to waste the espresso," Burns-Beach explained in a video. "So that's why I decided to just pour it into a shot glass, and then have them both side by side."
While you can drink the shot as you would a normal espresso, Starbucks recommends pouring it over the newly-frothy beer to create the "espresso cloud" that eventually forms. It's mesmerizing to watch, and probably just as fun to drink.
You can see the creation in action below.
