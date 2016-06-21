We got a major surprise from our favorite ice cream duo last year when they introduced Salted Carmel Brown Ale. Before that, we never dreamed we'd try ice cream-flavored beer, but of course, Ben & Jerry didn't let us down. Now, the pair has rekindled their partnership with New Belgium Brewing Company to bring us yet another out-there ice cream-inspired beverage. And this time, the inspiration comes directly from a classic B&J's flavor: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
Chocolate Cookie Dough Ale will be released this fall, and (like it did with the first go-round) Ben & Jerry's will donate a portion of the proceeds to Protect Our Winters or POW, a non-profit committed to raising awareness about climate change.
"The beer in development tastes amazing and we look forward to talking about climate change and climate action," Jenn Vernier, New Belgium's director of sustainability said in a statement. "With the upcoming election and a new administration, year two is even more important than the first round.” Ice cream, beer, and a good cause? Now that's an unbeatable combination.
