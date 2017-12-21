Unlike The Show, More Game Of Thrones Beer Is Being Released In 2018

Update: We may have to wait until 2019 for new episodes of HBO's Game of Thrones, but new Game Of Thrones-inspired beer is coming our way in just a few short months. Food & Wine reports that Brewery Ommegang is releasing a new line of GOT beer in spring of 2018, and according to the brewery's Instagram, it's called the Royal Reserve Collection.
Brewery Ommegang explains in its blog that each of the four beers in the new Royal Reserve Collection will pay homage to "one of four epic figures in the battle for the Seven Kingdoms." One of those beers is a barleywine called Hand of the Queen, named, of course, for Tyrion Lannister. The four new additions join Brewery Ommegang's nine previously released Game of Thrones-inspired beers, which means there will be a total of 14 GOT beverages to enjoy while we wait not-so-patiently for the show's final season.
Advertisement
This story was originally published on July 7, 2017.
Game of Thrones is back with its seventh season on July 16, and we couldn't be more excited. We've already been seeking out spoilers from the new seven-episode season, shipping characters like Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister, gushing over Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), and refreshing ourselves on just how many people Arya Stark has killed thus far (she's still got some work to do to complete her list).
All of that research paired with our high levels of anticipation for the premiere is making us thirsty. Thankfully, a brewery full of fans has our backs, and is proud to announce the release of its latest GoT beer, Winter is Here.
Attention in the realm: a new @GameOfThrones-inspired beer & a returning fan favorite arrive this fall. https://t.co/rtVBUXL26I pic.twitter.com/mmevldo6fq— Brewery Ommegang (@BreweryOmmegang) July 7, 2017
Though the beer won't be available until fall, Ommegang and HBO's new Belgian-style double white ale already has our mouths watering. The brewery detailed the flavor profile in a press release, saying the ale will be "spiced with white pepper, sea salt, coriander, and sweet orange peel" with "aromas of banana, clove, and pronounced peppery phenols."
"For six seasons, Game of Thrones fans like ourselves have watched as the great houses of Westeros battled amongst themselves, all while knowing that the only battle that really mattered — the great war — was yet to come," said Doug Campbell, Brewery Ommegang's President in a statement. "In this next season, we celebrate the long-awaited arrival of winter with a beer fit for consumption north of The Wall. Winter is Here is a fortifying and delicious double white, brewed with sea salt and white pepper, sure to keep you warm in winter, no matter how long it lasts."
Advertisement
While the last thing we can think about during this heat wave is a warming beer, that description is sure making us crave sweater weather. Once available, Winter is Here will be sold in 750ml single bottles, on draft, and will also be released with the Fire and Blood Red Ale in a cool gift pack that comes with a collectible glass. It's never too early to think of holiday gifts, right?
Winter is Here – New Game of Thrones® Beer from Brewery Ommegang Arrives this Fall https://t.co/nuW32DTpc4 #craftbeer pic.twitter.com/qKoL3cySi5— Beer Blog Feed (@BeerBlogFeed) July 7, 2017
In the meantime, fans can stock up on the company's Bend the Knee Golden Ale, which is light, summery, and perfect for your GoT premiere viewing party. Pair that with some Kristian Nairn-endorsed KFC, and you've got yourself a meal fit for a king!
Advertisement