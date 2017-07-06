Hodor Makes A Delicious Return In A Hilarious KFC Commercial

It's 11:59 a.m., and for a moment, it seems like everything is calm. Of course, you know that once that clock strikes noon, nothing will ever be the same. Soon, hordes of customers will pour in through the doors, demanding that you quickly serve them their favorite meal.
If you've ever worked in the food industry, you know the feeling, and apparently Hodor does, too.
In a funny, yet anxiety-ridden, new KFC commercial airing in Ireland and the U.K., Kristian Nairn (aka Hodor) puts on one of his best performances to date.
The commercial, which is cheekily titled "Lunchtime Is Coming," features Nairn behind the counter at the fried chicken enterprise as he encounters ravenous patrons shouting out their orders for chicken and fries. Amidst the chaos, Nairn starts repeating "chicken and fries" until his words start sounding like "chicken and rice." Then, a new dish is born.
Game of Thrones fans might remember Hodor's heartbreaking demise, in which he valiantly sacrificed himself for Bran Stark by blocking a door from vicious wights. Ultimately, the giant couldn't "hold the door" any longer, and he died a brutal death. The scene was so impactful that fans from all over the world weighed in on Twitter to express their grief, making Hodor one of the most talked about figures in 2016.
Though fans mourned Hodor's untimely fall, HBO appeared to hint that the beloved character may be getting a shot at redemption — or, at least maybe a little more backstory — in a recent ad. While we're not sure if the theory has any merit, we can rest a little easier tonight knowing that out there, somewhere, Hodor is living on through crispy, fast-food birds.
Advertisement