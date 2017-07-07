That's my brother Martin to the left...my manager Ulrich in the middle...two incredible people. Photo was taking on the opening night of #ghostintheshell in #newyork, the end of a long PR tour. We are very happy, because just seconds before... we managed to smuggle in a big bottle of #greygoose vodka into the cinema. BUT please...don't drink and 3D

A post shared by Pilou Asbæk (@pilouasbaek) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT