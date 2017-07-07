Ring the alarm, because new Game Of Thrones spoilers have arrived. We may have to wait until July 16 for the premiere of the seven-episode new season, but one thing that is officially upon us are new synopses for the first three episodes of season 7. A press release from HBO has just revealed some juicy information about what's to come on the premium cable network's fantasy drama, and it sounds like the new season may already be confirming some GoT fan theories — if we're reading between the lines, that is.
The wait for the new season has seemed almost as long as waiting for the ever-promised winter, yet HBO's spoilers might make it a little easier to wait out the next week.
Here's the rundown of each episode, along with what the synopsis might be alluding to.
"Dragonstone"
Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home."
Dragonstone is traditionally the Targaeryen homeland, and the episode title — along with Daenerys' "homecoming," seemingly confirms the theory that the blonde queen will end up there in the new season.
"Stormborn"
Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor. Jon faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros.
We already saw behind-the-scenes photos of Daenerys meeting Jon, so it's possible that he is the "unexpected visitor." (A reminder that according to "R + L = J," basically canon at this point, Daenerys is Jon's aunt.)
"The Queen's Justice"
Daenerys holds court. Cersei returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes.
This one is a little bit more mysterious, but could Daenerys be hosting some more unexpected visitors (by the name of Greyjoy, perhaps)? Will Jaime turn against his sister? Guess we'll have to actually wait for the new season to gather more intel...
