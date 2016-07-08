How To Make Beer & Cheddar Dip

Jackie Alpers
Beer & Cheddar Cheese Dip
Beer, cheddar cheese, and pretzels — what more could you want? Yield: Serves 8-10
Ingredients
  • 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 can or bottle good quality beer
Recipe Instructions
  1. Heat the beer in a sturdy medium-sized saucepan over medium-low heat.
  2. Stir in a handful of cheese and stir until the cheese is completely melted and incorporated into the beer.
  3. Continue adding cheese and stirring, one handful at a time until you have a thick, creamy sauce. Serve with pretzels.
