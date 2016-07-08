How To Make Beer & Cheddar Dip

Beer & Cheddar Cheese DipBeer, cheddar cheese, and pretzels — what more could you want? Yield: Serves 8-10
Ingredients
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 can or bottle good quality beer
Recipe Instructions
- Heat the beer in a sturdy medium-sized saucepan over medium-low heat.
- Stir in a handful of cheese and stir until the cheese is completely melted and incorporated into the beer.
- Continue adding cheese and stirring, one handful at a time until you have a thick, creamy sauce. Serve with pretzels.
