If ordering a Pumpkin Spice Latte is a little too #basic for you, then you can disguise your love for the seasonal treat by cracking open Breckenridge Brewery’s newest creation: Nitro Pumpkin Spice Latte. Yes, a Pumpkin Spice Latte beer.
While there are already countless pumpkin beers out there, this might just be the first to harness the coffee aspect of the fad. It should allegedly taste just like your Starbucks order, but with the craft beer kick. Specifically, Thrillist reports that the stout is made with coffee from a local Breckenridge roaster, infused with nitrogen to make it extra creamy. The Breckenridge Brewery website says the drink consists of “dark roasted malts and carefully roasted, cold pressed coffee beans” and includes flavors of vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and, of course, pumpkin. Plus, there’s 5.5% alcohol by volume.
Much like the PSL, the Pumpkin Spice Latte beer is only available for a limited time. While you can currently purchase a four-pack of the stuff nationwide, it will only be available through October. That’s okay, because by then, everyone will have moved on to winter. Do I smell a Peppermint Mocha beer in the works?
