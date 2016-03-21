Looking for a summer internship? Even if you’re no longer in college, you may be tempted to quit your job and climb a few rungs down the career ladder when you hear about what World of Beer is offering.
The restaurant group is currently hiring three "Drink It Interns" for summer 2016, who will travel around the country recording their adventures on social media. The official job description says World of Beer is looking for "social media nuts who are always snapping photos of beer and food" and "creative types like photographers, bloggers, videographers, or simply really awesome Tweeters." You must be willing to "write blog entries, take photos and video, tweet, Vine, Instagram, Facebook, or all of the above" and"have an AWESOME time trying AMAZING BEER in ENVY WORTHY locations."
And if that isn’t amazing enough, the internship pays $12,000, as well as reimbursement for travel expenses. Tempted to throw your hat in the ring? Applications are now being accepted through March 26. Those interested are asked to submit links to their social channels as well as a one-minute video about themselves and what they love about beer. Learn more about the application here.
