Take A Peek Inside Disneyland's Very First Brewery

Disneyland just distinguished itself as a boozy vacation destination. Yep, you read that right, a brewery will soon come to the theme park for the very first time. Last week, Ballast Point, a San Diego-based brewing company, announced it will be opening a brewery as well as a tasting room and kitchen in the Downtown Disney District later this year.
When this brewery opens its doors, grownups who usually visit Disneyland to feel like kids will instead be enticed by one of the great joys of adulthood: beer. Ballast Points' new 7,300-square-foot space will house an outdoor beer garden, where visitors will be able to taste beer brewed on site.
There will also be a restaurant in the space that will serve fare inspired by the brewing company’s hometown of San Diego. Disney magic, flowing beer, and fish tacos sound like an award-winning combination, and Disney California Adventures and Downtown Disney’s Vice President, Patrick Finnegan, agrees. In a statement accompanying the brewery's recent announcement, he said, "We are thrilled to welcome Ballast Point to Downtown Disney. Our Guests are constantly asking for new and innovative dining experience, and Ballast Point’s selection of award-winning beers, locally inspired cuisine, and friendly atmosphere make them a perfect fit."
Ballast Point shared photos of its plans for the new brewery space on Instagram. In its official announcement, Ballast Point explained that the space will be family-friendly, which also makes it an ideal stop for parents who want to treat themselves in the midst of a Disney vacation that's mostly for their kids.
We're bringing Ballast Point to the happiest place on earth! That's right, our next location is in the @downtowndisneydistrict at @disneyland in Anaheim, marking the first-ever on-site brewery for Disney. This incredible space will house a three-barrel R&D brewery, restaurant and beer garden. We can’t wait to bring our tasting room experience to this magical place, and we'll keep you updated as the opening date nears. More info on our Facebook page and follow our new @ballastpointanaheim IG account for more info! ??
Despite it's family-friendly status, however, the brewery is one of a few recent moves Disney Parks have made to create more adult-focused attractions for food and beverage lovers. In September, it was announced that an upscale wine bar would soon open at Disney Springs inside Orlando's Disney World park. We could see evenings of a future weekend trip including selections of Master Sommelier George Miliotes at Wine Bar George, and a Ballast Point brew, all while rocking Mickey ears.
