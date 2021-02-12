If last year taught us anything, it’s how to live our lives on the internet. Between e-learning, working from home, Zoom yoga, and holiday gatherings over FaceTime, the digital age has never been more...digital. In fact, we’ve even begun connecting with others over a drink online. Our current circumstances have inspired some beer connoisseurs to take their passion for pale ales, lagers, and porters out of the pub and into the virtual realm with brewer-led tastings, livestreamed happy hours, and other online get-togethers. No matter where you are, these unique, hands-on experiences will have you forming new friendships over fresh IPAs in no time (to which we say, #BeersToThat).
Beer Feelings' Galentine’s Day Party/Arts & Craft Workshop
(February 15th at 8PM EST, February 27th at 9PM EST)
Self-proclaimed Beer Boss Natalie Rae Jones steers the ship at this quarantine-born organization, and she's putting her experience helming Colorado’s Rocky Mountain Brew Runs to good use by programming creative and interactive online experiences designed to build community while introducing women to the wonderful world of beer. Case in point? The upcoming Galentine’s Day Party, a free BYOB virtual event celebrating Beer Feelings’ “she-tribe” on February 15th — don’t forget to order your specially stocked Beer Feelings Relaxation Kit in preparation for the bash — as well as the Arts & Crafts Workshop, a two-hour-long freestyle art class led by ArtCoaching for You’s Kathy Beekman paired with, you guessed it, suggested brews.
Beer and Ballet with Amber Daniels
(Every other Wednesday at 6:45PM EST)
Slip on your best tutu and snag a spot at the barre for this bi-weekly Zoom ballet class led by Baltimore-based professional dancer and choreographer (not to mention avid beer lover) Amber Daniels. A suggested $5 donation gets you an hour of expert instruction plus time to enjoy a cold one (may we suggest a light lager with lower ABV?) and talk shop with fellow hop heads after gracefully rocking out to an energizing playlist of '80s and '90s favorites.
Yoga + Beer Livestreamed Fitness Class
(Every Monday at 9PM EST)
What started as a one-off yoga class at Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon has since exploded into a thriving fitness event empire encompassing two states, four in-person locations, and, most importantly, a plethora of online courses tailor made for beer-loving yogis. Each Monday, Registered Yoga Teacher and company founder Mikki Trowbridge takes to YouTube to lead beverage-sipping students in an all-level flow class that’s both invigorating and inviting. Pour a beer (maybe a pilsner?) and grab your mat for a BYOB workout that’ll have you saying “namaste” to a whole slew of new friends.
Craft'd Company Beers With Brewers
(Always on IGTV Catalogue)
For those looking to extend the holiday beyond the 14th (or even start early) Craft'd Company regularly hosts a slew of super engaging — and 100% BYOB — Beers With Brewers events. One-part guided tasting, one-part brewery behind-the-scenes event, these "meet the brewer"-style sessions are all available on IGTV and are an amazing way to support local brewers in a variety of communities. So grab a beer, grab your partner (or roommate) and tune in.
Schedule a Zoom With Some Other Beer Lovers
(Anytime)
If you can't make it to any of the above events, you can always schedule your own Zoom session with friends, family, or even acquaintances you know also share your love of beer. Schedule a time to get together virtually, pick up something you've been dying to try (and encourage others to do the same — or better yet, order the same selection as one another on Drizly, Tavour, or other delivery sites — and chat about tasting notes and anything else that comes to mind when drinking it.
