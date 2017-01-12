Let's be real, we've spent hours contemplating what we love most about Trader Joe's, and we know we're not the only ones. For super-fans, it's an interesting topic to muse on because there are an almost infinite number of possibilities for what might be the best thing about the grocery store chain. Its selection is impeccable and prices reasonable, and more, specifically, we can't get enough of cookie butter, frozen chicken tikka masala, and, of course, $10 bottles of wine. Well, for some Bay Area TJ's fans, the decision on what they like most about the store just got even harder because there has been an addition to their list of things to love. The Mercury News reports that a Trader Joe's location in Menlo Park, CA will soon start allowing customers to sample wine and beer inside the store before they make their purchases. Food samples have always been on our list of reasons to shop at TJ's, but alcohol tasting isn't permitted in many locations because of liquor sales and consumption regulations. According to The Mercury News, the taste testing at the Menlo Park location will take place in a small area of the store where minors are not allowed. Customers who are of legal drinking age will be allowed to taste up to three one-ounce free samples per visit. Sounds pretty good to us. And, it's apparently good for the chain too since "tasting areas" have been seen to increase wine sales up to 15 percent, The Mercury News reports. If you're not in the Bay Areas, don't fret because your local Trader Joe's may offer a booze sampling service as well. We reached out to one of our locations in New York City, and they told us they too have a tasting area. Huzzah! We suggest you give your nearest TJs a call ASAP. Or call every location within a 100-mile radius of your house. Whatever works.
