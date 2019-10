Greta Thunberg & Gen Z’s Quest To Save The World

All of this has made more than a few adults uncomfortable . You see it in the way that some commentators, especially on Fox News, dismiss Greta as being fed talking points by her parents or derisively call her "mentally ill." They tell her to “go back to school,” not understanding that she very much wishes she could. Even the embattled president added a tweet to the mix: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” (Greta immediately trolled him back by making his statement her Twitter bio, showing that you simply cannot mess with teenagers online.)